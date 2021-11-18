Insight Protocol Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $125,671.69 and approximately $78,717.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00222337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

INX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

