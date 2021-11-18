INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIII remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,375. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIII. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

