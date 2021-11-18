International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.56. 77,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.62. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.89 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

