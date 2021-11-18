International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 385,711 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 65,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

