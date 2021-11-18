Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 83.96 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IIJIY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Internet Initiative Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

