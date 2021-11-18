InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IPVI traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPVI. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

