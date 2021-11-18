Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.65 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.65 ($3.12) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.65) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €2.78 ($3.27).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

