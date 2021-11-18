Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.840-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $565.96.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.12 on Thursday, reaching $628.94. 1,312,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.54. The firm has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 92.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a 12 month low of $337.72 and a 12 month high of $646.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

