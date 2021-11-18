Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will announce sales of $241.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.80 million to $246.47 million. Invacare posted sales of $224.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year sales of $887.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $892.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $928.67 million, with estimates ranging from $908.90 million to $948.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE IVC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,180. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $137.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Invacare has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 859.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

