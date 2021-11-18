Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 790.7% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.59. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

