Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Down 73.4% in October

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the October 14th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 124.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 50,249 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 192.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 29,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 557,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after buying an additional 27,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the third quarter valued at $864,000.

PIO remained flat at $$42.61 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,362. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

