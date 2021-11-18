Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,212,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of ChargePoint worth $42,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 55,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,488,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,463,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $348,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

