Invesco Ltd. Has $40.60 Million Holdings in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 9.61% of GreenPower Motor worth $40,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.93. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

