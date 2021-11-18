Invesco Ltd. Has $41.33 Million Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $41,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

ADUS opened at $102.84 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

