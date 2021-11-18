Invesco Ltd. Sells 202,697 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.23% of Lithium Americas worth $39,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $1,206,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $2,685,000. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LAC opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LAC. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.16.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

