Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after buying an additional 1,753,207 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 1,691,320 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,939,000 after buying an additional 1,035,886 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after buying an additional 843,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $161.28 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $162.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.26.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

