Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 4.4% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

RSP opened at $161.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

