Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.3% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $161.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.