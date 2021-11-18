Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $37,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 93.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 818,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $46.49.

