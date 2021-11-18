Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.0% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,158,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 641.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.46. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.