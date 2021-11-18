Investec Group (LON:INVP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $367.00

Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 367 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 353.90 ($4.62), with a volume of 224137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353.50 ($4.62).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 313.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 297.39. The stock has a market cap of £3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03.

Get Investec Group alerts:

In related news, insider Fani Titi acquired 250,000 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £757,500 ($989,678.60).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.