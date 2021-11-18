Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2021 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $74.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

11/4/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/20/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

9/30/2021 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $52.39. 4,097,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 2.08. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $446,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $320,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,110 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,131 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sunrun by 585.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sunrun by 40.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 65.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 236,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 93,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

