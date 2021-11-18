Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,817 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,479% compared to the average daily volume of 148 call options.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $146,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $335,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,287. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $24.88. 15,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,507. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.35. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.29.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

