Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $115.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

CSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.25.

CSR opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.27. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $108.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,028.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $66,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.