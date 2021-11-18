iomart Group’s (IOM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of IOM opened at GBX 149.20 ($1.95) on Tuesday. iomart Group has a 1-year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 349 ($4.56). The stock has a market cap of £163.79 million and a PE ratio of 16.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 194.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 240.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other iomart Group news, insider Scott Cunningham acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($15,547.43). Also, insider Richard Masters acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £4,941 ($6,455.45).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

