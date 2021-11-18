ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Short Interest Update

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IACC stock remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Thursday. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IACC. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth about $419,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

