Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Down 1.7%

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 41,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 98,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Ion Energy from C$0.96 to C$0.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a market cap of C$34.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06.

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

