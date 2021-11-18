IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) PT Raised to $28.00 at Benchmark

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $18.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

IonQ stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. IonQ has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $31.79.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

