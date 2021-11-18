iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Releases Earnings Results

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. iQIYI’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.89. 255,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876,211. iQIYI has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.81.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
