iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Releases Earnings Results

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. iQIYI’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.89. 255,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876,211. iQIYI has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iQIYI stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

