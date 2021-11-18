IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) & Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Head to Head Analysis

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get IRadimed alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IRadimed and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00

IRadimed presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.17%. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.69%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than IRadimed.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IRadimed and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $31.72 million 15.25 $1.37 million $0.48 81.65 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$7.23 million N/A N/A

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of IRadimed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 15.77% 9.44% 8.17% Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IRadimed beats Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.