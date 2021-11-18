ironSource Ltd. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ironSource in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst B. Suri anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ironSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36. ironSource has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ironSource in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth about $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in ironSource by 175.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

