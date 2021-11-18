ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to report sales of $144.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.50 million and the lowest is $142.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year sales of $539.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.80 million to $542.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $701.53 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $716.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ironSource.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,956,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in ironSource by 9,773.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,807 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in ironSource by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,014,000 after buying an additional 8,644,317 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,066,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,960,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ironSource stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. ironSource has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.36.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

