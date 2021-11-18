iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,034,000. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,293,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEI opened at $128.83 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $128.55 and a twelve month high of $133.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.