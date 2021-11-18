iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 143.1% from the October 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
IBTD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,134. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $25.73.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.
