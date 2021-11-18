iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 143.1% from the October 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

IBTD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,134. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.32% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

