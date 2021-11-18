iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 41.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.8% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.27. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.35 and a 1-year high of $110.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

