iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the October 14th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,276,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBB. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,395,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 849,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,854,000 after acquiring an additional 91,677 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,388. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average is $108.27. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

