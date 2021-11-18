iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Stock Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,129 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $65,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,126,000.

IGV stock opened at $442.00 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.95.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

