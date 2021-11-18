iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.14

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.14 and last traded at $85.09, with a volume of 26712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

