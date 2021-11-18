iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 56,947 shares.The stock last traded at $112.15 and had previously closed at $112.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average is $104.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 439,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 115,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 34,908 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

