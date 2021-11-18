iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.96

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.96 and last traded at $82.92, with a volume of 102917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.61.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,258,000 after buying an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,898,000 after buying an additional 210,305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.