iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.25

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.25 and last traded at $87.90, with a volume of 68463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.52.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

