iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iSun had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

ISUN stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 5.03. iSun has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISUN. Zacks Investment Research cut iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on iSun from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iSun by 21.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iSun in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iSun during the first quarter worth $101,000. 15.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

