Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.97

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 286550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

