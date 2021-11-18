iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ITOS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of ITOS opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.18. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 1.93.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,023.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,872 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,857 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

