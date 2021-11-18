ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ITOCY traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $58.51. 19,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.08. ITOCHU has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $66.90.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in ITOCHU by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
