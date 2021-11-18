ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ITOCY traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $58.51. 19,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.08. ITOCHU has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $66.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in ITOCHU by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

