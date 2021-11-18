Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given a C$12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) received a C$12.50 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.38.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 31.28 and a quick ratio of 28.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.11. The firm has a market cap of C$12.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.70. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$5.60 and a 1 year high of C$10.59.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.