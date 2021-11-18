IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 436 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 176,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.14 and a 200-day moving average of $167.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $142.86 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $429.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

