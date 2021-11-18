IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,228,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 367,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,361,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,223,000 after buying an additional 63,013 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,992 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

