IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 201 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $141.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $143.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,262 shares of company stock worth $22,511,846. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.43.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

