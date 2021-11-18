IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,106 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,219,000 after buying an additional 111,880 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after buying an additional 3,275,265 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,689,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,737,000 after buying an additional 261,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,290,000 after buying an additional 196,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,100,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,202,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Mizuho began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.30.

LNG stock opened at $104.89 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.50%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

